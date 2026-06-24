The Varna court has finally confirmed the suspension of the head of the Cadastre

The Administrative Court in Varna has made a categorical decision that Eng. Krasimira Bozhkova will not return to the management position in the Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Service while the investigation into the illegal construction complex in the area of "Baba Alino" is ongoing.

The court rejected her appeal against the temporary suspension, emphasizing that such a measure is necessary to guarantee the objectivity and transparency of the inspection.

The reasons: Protection of the public interest and impartiality

In their reasons, the magistrates point out that according to the current legislation, appealing disciplinary acts by civil servants does not suspend their execution.

This rule was introduced to to prevent possible influence on colleagues or documents related to the investigation.

This ensures the protection of the public interest and creates conditions for impartial disciplinary proceedings.

Bozhkova: “No laws were violated in the case of ‘Baba Alino’“

In an official position to the media, Eng. Krasimira Bozhkova categorically denied that any violations of the law were committed in the case of “Baba Alino“.

She emphasized that the cadastral authorities are obliged to reflect all existing buildings and objects in the cadastral map, even when there are no construction documents for them. According to Bozhkova, the refusal to register would be contrary to legal requirements.

What's next?

The court decision paves the way for the investigation to continue without interference from the previous chief. The case of “Baba Alino“ remains in the focus of public attention, and institutions are called upon to ensure maximum transparency and strict compliance with the law.