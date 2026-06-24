MEP Emil Radev denied that Oleg Nevzorov and his father are partners

MEP Emil Radev denied that the founder of KUB Corporation Oleg Nevzorov and his father Yordan Radev are partners. He threatened to sue anyone who tries to involve him and his family in the scandal with the illegal construction in “Baba Alino”.

We recall that earlier today, the MP from “Continue the Change“ Yordan Terziyski stated that “there is a political umbrella over the “Baba Alino“ case and it is carried out by GERB”. He added that the father of a GERB MEP is a partner in Nevzorov's company with sites in the area.

Today, the deputies listened to the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov regarding the revealed large-scale illegal construction in the area in Varna. “Arch. Shishkov said that there is a political umbrella over the “Baba Alino“ case, but there is no evidence for this. I want to confirm that there is a political umbrella, I want to provide him with evidence for this fact. The political umbrella is implemented precisely by GERB and proof of this is the fact that the father of a GERB MEP is a partner with Mr. Nevzorov's company in sites in “Baba Alino”, said Terziyski. “In addition, there is an order for the approval of a Detailed Development Plan (DDP) from 2022 and a DDP, which was signed by Mr. Yordan Radev and Mr. Nevzorov's company“, added Terziyski. According to him, Varna Municipality is the only one that has taken real measures on the issue. Asked whether it continued during the time of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, Terziyski replied that “this umbrella was started and implemented solely by the GERB party“.

The MP from “We Continue the Change“ added that today they requested a hearing of the former and current heads of the State Agency “National Security“, but the government refused. “This hearing would have shed much more serious light on this case and today we would not be talking about things that are in the realm of hypotheses, because we did not hear anything new from Mr. Shishkov on this case”, Terziyski also said.

“I will file a lawsuit against PP MP Yordan Terziyski and against anyone who tries to involve me and my family in the “Baba Alino” scandal. Base speculation and political suggestions are used as a tool to divert public attention from real issues and institutional responsibility! Once again, PP is trying to cover up Mayor Kotsev's managerial failure by slandering opponents, but in a state governed by the rule of law, political debate cannot be conducted by discrediting and changing the facts. It is an absolute lie that Oleg Nevzorov and my father are partners!”, wrote Emil Radev in his Facebook post.