Bykov: If the budget is adopted in its current form, the progress will be similar to the time when the BSP and Zhan Videnov ruled

The budget of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet for 2026 envisaged a 3 percent deficit and the then President Radev called for his withdrawal and the resignation of the government. This happened. Today Radev is proposing a budget for 2026 with a 5.7 percent deficit. This is a sign of a total lack of reforms, which the current full majority of "Progressive Bulgaria" is obliged to make by the Bulgarian voters. If the budget is adopted in this form, Bulgaria's progress will be similar to the progress of the mid-1990s, when the BSP and Zhan Videnov ruled with an absolute majority.

This was posted on his Facebook page by GERB MP Toma Bikov, after Finance Minister Galab Donev presented the main parameters of Budget 2026