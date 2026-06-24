Ninova: The budget of "Progressive Bulgaria" is a disaster - a debt spiral, a whip for the people

The budget of "Progressive Bulgaria" is a disaster - a debt spiral, a whip for the people, not a hair falls from the head of the oligarchs. A disaster both in terms of politics, financial parameters, and logic.

This was published on his Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova, after Galab Donev presented the draft Budget 2026. Here is more from Ninova's analysis:

1. Debt spiral: in addition to the current debt of 3.8 billion euros, the government wants another 2.2 billion euros for 2026. A total of 37 billion for the year. Next year they want more - it will be 44 billion euros. And in 2028 even higher: 55 billion euros - 35% of GDP. This is devastating for Bulgaria. Captivating!

Galab Donev's revelation that at the end of this year there will be ONLY 2.6 billion in the reserve, which is the inviolable Silver Fund, is shocking.

So insane new debts and no reserves. How does this work? Where does this money go?

2. A whip for the people:

They are raising the vignettes by 30%.

They are raising the maximum and minimum social security thresholds.

Workers will pay the price of the robbery and the crisis. Why did you lie that you would not raise taxes and fees?

Civil servants would pay 20% of their social security contributions. But before that, their salaries will be raised. So, what is the effect on the budget? The state will take money from one pocket for salaries, and from the other, it will collect the same money for social security contributions. More bureaucracy.

Equal for everyone.

Not a word that it is unfair for some civil servants to be favored to receive 10,000 euros, while others survive on 1,000.

3.Not a hair falls from the heads of oligarchs, monopolies, banks, super-profiteers. Why did you lie that you would fight the current model? No tax on super-profits for banks. No taxation of profits that are exported abroad to parent companies. No raising of concession fees.

4. But the most striking thing is that there is not a single concrete measure to stimulate the economy. Not one! Zero! And only it can get us out of this hole.

Instead of a serious economic plan, the progressives are proposing debts, debts, debts and spending, spending, spending at the expense of future generations.

The proposed budget is a mirror of illiteracy, incompetence, fear, injustice all rolled into one. This budget is worse for the people than the one that drove us to the squares at the end of 2025. It is an emanation of the discrepancy between pre-election lies and post-election reality.