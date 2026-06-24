From the DPS: The party is in excellent political health. The news about people leaving is fake

The DPS is in excellent political health and remains an unavoidable factor in Bulgarian politics

The oligarchic media, associated with the "Capital" circle of Ivo Prokopiev, are systematically circulating fake news about people "leaving", "securing" or something similar from the DPS.

This was announced by Delyan Peevski's party on its Facebook page. Here is more from the party's statement:

Of the 265 municipal councils in the country, in which the DPS has nearly 800 municipal councilors, the campaign "find the secessionists" takes on a vaudeville character because:

First - the publications are outright fake, as they either do not include specific people, but abstract formations, or they target people who either have nothing to do with the MRF or have not been part of the party for years.

Second - with such serious topics and problems at the national level, for which high journalistic sensitivity is expected, the concerns with the integrity and political health of the MRF are a sign of one thing - that the MRF is in excellent political health, with a well-functioning immune system, and with its unity, the MRF continues to be an unavoidable factor in Bulgarian politics