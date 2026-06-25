The draft budgets of the NHIF and the NSSI are being discussed by the supervisory boards

After the parameters of the state budget for this year were announced, the deficit of which is expected to be 5.7%, today the supervisory boards of the NSSI and the Health Fund will consider the two draft budgets of the institutions.

The estimates of the State Social Insurance provide for an increase in the maximum social security income. From August 1, it will be 2,300 euros. The planned increase in pensions is 7.8%. Thus, the minimum pension for seniority and old age will be about 347.51 euros. However, the Covid supplement to pensions granted after July 1 is eliminated.

The costs of paying pensions exceed 13.5 billion euros. Over 6.5 billion will be covered by the state budget. The Health Insurance Fund's draft budget for this year amounts to 5.2 billion euros. Of this, 2.3 billion are earmarked for hospitals.

A little over 1 billion euros are also earmarked for outpatient care. And 1.33 billion of the Fund's money is earmarked for medicines and pharmacies.