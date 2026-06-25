The Tourism Board has requested urgent measures to modernize all lifts in the resorts

Urgent changes are needed in the Forestry Act to facilitate the repair of existing lifts, lifts and ski slopes, as well as to develop new facilities and ecological infrastructure in the mountains.

This is stated in a position to the media by the National Tourism Board.

In connection with the expressed intentions of members of parliament and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for legislative initiatives in a group of laws and, in particular, changes to the Forestry Act, the National Tourism Board expresses a categorical position in support of regulations that will make it possible to travel to the mountains all year round, provided by the most ecological infrastructure, which are essentially lifts and lifts.

We consistently and with reasoned arguments defend the thesis that the mountains should be easily accessible and convenient for all citizens, regardless of their age and physical condition. This is a matter of national priority and a form of health prevention.

The amendments should allow for the rehabilitation and construction of ski slopes, stations and poles of lifts and tows, including for the needs of major repairs and reconstruction of existing ones without the mandatory procedure for changing the purpose of forest territories. The amendments should also provide for the abolition of the requirement in the law, according to which it is not allowed to change the purpose of forest areas for ski slopes and poles for lifts and tows, when their construction is not provided for in the adopted regional plans for the development of forest areas.

Urgent measures are needed to create adequate and fair conditions for the development of mountain and ski tourism in the country, given their usefulness and attractiveness, as well as Bulgaria's successes as a leader in holding prestigious competitions from the European and world winter sports calendars.

It should be noted another important aspect in view of climate change, the role of ski slopes as natural clearings, which have their preventive role in forest fires, limiting their growth, and also the facilities that are built for artificial snow, have a direct application as water tanks in the process of extinguishing fires.

Over the past 20 years, we have witnessed purposeful containment and counteraction of the natural development of the mountains and the possibility for them to be freely used by Bulgarian citizens, tourists and athletes in the service of the development of well-known European destinations such as Italy, France and Austria, and even Greece has set up projects for the development of mountain tourism infrastructure with funds from the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

Once again, we express our support for the vision and determination of the government and the people's representatives to make the necessary changes to the Bulgarian legislation, so that Vitosha, Borovets, Pamporovo and Bansko, as well as other suitable areas in the interior of the country, receive a new chance for regional socio-economic and tourist development, the NBT emphasizes.

Source: travelnews.bg