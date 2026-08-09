Kilometer-long traffic jam on the Trakia Motorway between Nova Zagora and Stara Zagora due to accidents

A serious traffic jam has formed on the “Trakia“ motorway in the section between Nova Zagora and Stara Zagora due to a series of minor traffic accidents and broken down cars.

According to initial information, there are no serious injuries. Several chain accidents with material damage have been registered, with the probable causes being failure to maintain a safe distance, sudden braking and reduced attention against the backdrop of high temperatures.

Additional traffic difficulties are also being created by several cars that have broken down due to overheating of the cooling systems. Although they have pulled into the emergency lane, their presence slows down traffic and increases the risk of new accidents, as some drivers try to bypass them.

Drivers passing through the area report kilometer-long columns of cars moving at only a few kilometers per hour.

Teams of the “Traffic Police“ have been sent to the scene to regulate traffic, secure the accident areas and assist in the removal of damaged vehicles.

Traffic is expected to be restored after the clearance of the crashed and damaged cars.