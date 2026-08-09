The low level of the Danube also affects tourism inland

The hydrological situation in the Bulgarian section of the Danube River continues to be complicated due to the permanently low water levels of the river. The suspension of cruise ships has also negatively affected tourism inland.

The situation is also reflected in Veliko Tarnovo. Dimitar Neshev is a hereditary master potter. For years he has been making vessels from the famous royal ceramics of medieval Tarnovgrad, which he offers in his shop at the Samovodska Bazaar. However, since June, there have been no groups of foreign tourists.

„At the moment, especially since the cruise ships are gone, there is no one at the Bazaar, as if it were January! Well, April and May were good, maybe because of Easter and St. George's Day holidays, the season started well, and it's been a month and a half now – it's a bomb, there's no one!“, says Dimitar Neshev, a master potter, to BTV.

Tourists from America, New Zealand and Canada, who travel on cruises, traditionally visit Veliko Tarnovo. Craftsmen report a drop in trade due to the lack of foreigners.

„This summer has been quite weak overall. The level on the Danube River is quite low. Groups that walk along the river all year round are stopping, but unfortunately this year the level is quite low“, points out Zlatomir Stoychev, a woodcarver.

Tourist programs and visits to cultural and historical sites are also being canceled.

„Accordingly, schedules began to be canceled a week ago. Our large tour operators, who work with large ships, are canceling orders and trips," says Borislav Yordanov from the Municipal Tourist Agency "Tsarevgrad Tarnovo".

According to the municipal tourist agency, the number of foreign tourists in Veliko Tarnovo has dropped by 50%. There has also been a serious outflow of Romanians, and other negative factors include the entry into the eurozone, inflation and the existence of price speculation.