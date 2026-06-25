The Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the decision by which the previous National Assembly obliged the caretaker government to submit a bill on Bulgaria's accession to Donald Trump's Peace Council.

The court finds that the parliament is carrying out an inadmissible interference from the point of view of the basic law in the powers of the Council of Ministers as to whether and when to initiate a procedure for the ratification of an international treaty before the National Assembly.

The judges point out that this decision of the National Assembly is contrary to the principle of separation of powers because it violates the balance between the legislative and executive branches. In addition, it also violates legal certainty.

We are talking about a decision from March 13, 2026. It was submitted by the leader of the MRF, Delyan Peevski, and adopted with the votes of deputies from the MRF, GERB, ITN and independents, and the acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov referred the matter to the Constitutional Court. The Peace Council is an initiative of the US president, signed by 22 countries at the end of January in Davos. Rosen Zhelyazkov also signed there while he was the Prime Minister in resignation, but he did not submit a proposal for ratification to the parliament. The Council's purpose was to monitor the agreed ceasefire in Gaza.

In its decision, the Constitutional Court recalled that there is a long-established practice of separation of powers and, according to it, the parliament cannot encroach on the competence of other state bodies, nor interfere without limit in any sphere of state administration.

The judges also said that with this decision, the National Assembly goes beyond the limits of its own competence, by assigning the Council of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to carry out activities and adopt acts that do not arise from the constitution and the Law on International Treaties of Bulgaria.