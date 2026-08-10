Weather today, forecast for Monday, August 10: Sun, heat and short storms in the mountains

The new week in Bulgaria begins with mostly sunny and warm weather, reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

After the dynamic weekend with local precipitation, on Monday, August 10, the atmosphere over most of the country will calm down. However, forecasters warn that short-lived summer storms are still possible over the mountain ranges in the afternoon.

Temperatures and wind in the country

Maximum temperatures during the day will slightly decrease compared to the previous days, but will remain typically summer - between 30° and 35°. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will reach around 30°.

In Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate wind will blow from the northeast, while in the rest of the country it will be weak. According to the official bulletin of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (source: weather.bg), in the second half of the night before Monday, the clouds will clear everywhere, and the wind will weaken, which will bring cooler morning weather. In some places in the valleys of Southwestern Bulgaria in the morning, there will be temporary reductions in visibility.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains

For lovers of seaside holidays, Monday offers excellent conditions. The Black Sea coast will be completely sunny with moderate easterly-northeasterly winds. The maximum air temperatures on the beaches will vary between 30° and 33°, and the sea water temperature will be pleasant – between 24° and 27° (source: varna.meteo.bg).

In the mountainous regions, especially in Southwestern Bulgaria and the Rila-Rhodope region, cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon. In some isolated places there will be short-term rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month of August.