Weather today, forecast for Friday, June 26: Mostly sunny, after noon there will be areas with precipitation and thunder

It will be mostly sunny, but after noon there will be areas with precipitation and thunderstorms again, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria.

Maximum temperatures will be higher – between 30° and 35°, in Sofia around 31°. A light northeasterly wind will blow.

It will also be sunny on the coast – with light wind and maximum temperatures between 28° and 31°. The sea will remain calm, and the sea water temperature will be around 24°.

Very good conditions for tourism in the mountains. The wind will be light to moderate, from the northeast. Sunny weather will prevail, but later in the day it will rain and thunder in places. The maximum temperatures in our mountain resorts will be from 18° in Malyovitsa and Aleko to 22° in Borovets.

During the weekends, as well as on Monday, the weather will be sunny, with a low probability of precipitation. Temperatures will rise by about a degree every day and on Monday they will be between 32° and 37°.