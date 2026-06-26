Budget 2026: Taxes and vignettes up due to record deficit

The Draft State Budget for 2026 envisages key changes in tax policy, an increase in the price of vignettes and cigarettes, as well as a new model for providing benefits to civil servants. [June 26] The deadline for public discussion of the macro framework expires, and the Ministry of Finance convenes the first tripartite debates with unions and business, NOVA and investor.bg report].

Sharp disputes over the record deficit and threat of sanctions from the EC

A main point of tension in the new Budget 2026 is the planned record excess deficit of 5.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the last three decades [investor.bg]. The parameter exceeds almost double the Maastricht criteria of 3%, required for membership in the Eurozone. For this reason, economic experts warn that in early July the European Commission is expected to officially launch a penalty procedure against Bulgaria for excessive deficit [investor.bg].

After the deadline for citizens and businesses to comment expired at noon, the Finance Ministry began urgent negotiations within the framework of the Tripartite Council [nova.bg]. The cabinet's plan is for the draft law to be approved by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday (July 1) and submitted for a snap vote in the National Assembly.

What will change for the pocket of the Bulgarian from this summer?

The macro framework provides for a series of restrictive measures and an increase in taxes in order to reduce spending and fill the holes in the treasury: