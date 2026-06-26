Bogomil Nikolov: BFSA does not need to react only to signals. It must preventively control the market

We don't know what we eat, unfortunately. Every year the MAF publishes an annual report in which we see that 13,000 tons of imitation products are officially produced. But when have you as a consumer seen a label that says “imitation product“?. This was stated by Bogomil Nikolov, executive director of the Association “Active Consumers”, to BNT after the scandal with the fake butter, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, the big problem is that no one checks.

“The Bulgarian Food Safety Authority does not need to react only to signals. It must preventively control the market. It has been known for 20 years that this is a sore topic, a sore sector. The mints in the dairy sector only exist in Bulgaria“, he commented.

“Now the CPC shows how it should be done - an expert study, 149 pages, in which possible solutions are proposed with arguments. This is based on the sectoral analysis of food. I ask myself why the regulator should do this job, don't we have a Ministry of Agriculture and Food?“, Nikolov asked.

“Taking loans does not lead to anything good. Let our children think so“, he also said in connection with the 2026 budget.