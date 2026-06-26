Asen Vassilev: Budget 2026 seems not to have been written by the government, but by the oligarchy

I have the feeling that the budget is not written by the Bulgarian government, but by the Bulgarian oligarchy. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by the leader of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev in connection with the draft budget for 2026 presented by the "Radev" cabinet.

The minimum wage is frozen, maternity benefits, child benefits, and the minimum pension are frozen, but at the same time the maximum social security income is raised. That is, rights are frozen, and obligations are increased, said Vassilev.

The church is also saving, everyone who drives cars is saving, because toll fees are being raised by 30%. They have calculated that this money from toll fees will become 50 million euros in salaries by 2028. In the draft budget for 2026, the budget of the Supreme Judicial Council is 250% higher, 65 million more will be given. That is, everything they take from toll fees, they take and give to the SJC for "a job well done", he added.

With 1.5 billion euros, money is raised for maintenance – business trips, cars, stationery, coffee, etc. The municipalities will receive 1 billion euros, there are no problems there. It is not clear, however, where the remaining 1.6 billion euros recorded in capital expenditures will go, the leader of "We Continue the Change" emphasized.

People's incomes are being frozen, business is being made more difficult, and a waterfall is opening up for construction companies and for subsistence, he added.

Assen Vassilev also commented on the actions of the ruling party in selecting a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

There are no problems with a slower procedure for the SJC, it is even better, so that there is more time to study the candidates, but it is clear that a large part of the criteria fell out of the law and it was said that they would be included in the rules for selecting the SJC. Let's see. If this happens, it can be guaranteed that more honest people will be elected who will do their job better, noted Vassilev.

We will nominate candidates, but we will not vote for the candidates on a quota principle - – "you look after yours, we will look after ours". We will insist that the candidates be independent. There is enough time to study the candidates and at least they will not be controversial, said the leader of "Continuing the Change.".