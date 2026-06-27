The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office ordered a comprehensive inspection of the condition of the road on which the truck accident occurred on 25.06.2026 in the area of the village of Malo Buchino. This was announced by the press center of the prosecutor's office, quoted by BNT.

On 26.06.2026, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office was reported by the SDVR a crime under Art. 343, para. 1, b. "a" in conjunction with Art. 342, para. 1, item 3 of the Criminal Code. During the investigation, an inspection of the scene of the accident has been carried out and witnesses have been questioned.

Following a report of the materials, the supervising prosecutor has given instructions to conduct an additional inspection of the scene of the accident, which should establish the condition of the pavement, road signs and road markings, as well as the condition and type of fastening and possible deformations of the restraint systems.

Instructions have been given during the pre-trial proceedings to request documents from the RIA and the Regional Road Administration, which should make it clear when the road was put into operation. The documents should contain data on recent repairs and replacement of the guardrails in the area. Maintenance contracts, inspection reports, certificates and declarations of operational indicators of the restraint systems used, as well as reports of previous accidents in the same section, have also been requested.

The supervising prosecutor has ordered the appointment of a comprehensive forensic auto-technical, transport-technical and road-engineering expertise to clarify the approximate speed at which the truck was moving, whether it was overloaded, and what the angle of impact was on the restraint system. The expertise should establish whether the installed guardrail met the requirements in this road section and whether, with a correctly selected and installed restraint system, it is technically possible for a vehicle to be detained or returned to the lane.

During the pre-trial proceedings, a report on all accidents in the same section for the last 5 years has also been requested. The investigation into the case continues under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.