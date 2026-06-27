Komitova on "Baba Alino": 100 apartments cannot appear in a forest fund and no one reacts. Many eyes were closed

There is not one pair of eyes. Many institutions, many pairs of eyes were closed, because this is an investment process. This was stated by the former Minister of Regional Development, Assoc. Prof. Violeta Komitova in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS regarding the investigation into the "Baba Alino" case.

According to her, many institutions are involved in such processes, which blurs responsibility. "A municipality, the cadastral agency, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water, notaries, lawyers, banks are involved. These are an awful lot of institutions. SANS also participated with reports related to Mr. Oleg Nevzorov. So we cannot say who was blindsided,” she explained. Komitova also commented on the documentary part of the case with the tolerance certificates. “Of course, they are not enough. They were issued for six months – from January to June 2023, four certificates for about 100 apartments. These objects already have identification numbers,” she said.

According to her, the problem lies in the way the cadastre works. “Anyone can list a property in the cadastre if they are an interested party. It does not have to be legal. The cadastre is an information system. It shows what is on the territory, not the legality,” Komitova said. She emphasized that the lack of connection between the cadastre and actual construction creates serious problems. “First the cadastre is filled in, then the tolerance certificates come, then the construction begins. For me, this is a false sequence”, she said.

According to her, the main problem is the lack of a property register. “The property mafia exists on this basis. The law provided for both a cadastral map and a property register. The cadastral map is almost ready, but the property register does not exist effectively”, she explained. And added: “100 apartments cannot appear in a forest fund and no one reacts. This is the first red light”.

Regarding illegal construction, the former regional minister was categorical that it can only be removed. Komitova added that such cases are common on the Black Sea coast.

She also commented on infrastructure projects and the disputes surrounding them. “The “Zhelyazkov” cabinet has adopted a methodology for indexing road construction and about 500 million euros have been allocated”, Komitova said. In her words, the subsequent actions raise questions. “In the last days of the cabinet, numerous annexes worth tens of millions of euros have been signed. Then orders appear that stop the indexation. This is contradictory”, she said. And she added: “It is about billions and about trust. Without transparency, there can be no justice”.