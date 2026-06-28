A child and his father were injured when they fell from a swing. A metal pipe broke

A child and his father were injured when they fell from a swing in Antonovo. The incident occurred late last night during the traditional fair in the city. The case was confirmed to BTA by the mayor of Antonovo, Hayredin Mehmedov, and the Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Targovishte.

According to initial information, the injured adult is 42 years old, and the child is 9 years old. They were visiting their family for the fair, said Mayor Mehmedov. While the facility was moving, a metal pipe to which the two-seater seat was attached broke. The two fell from a height of about 2 meters, no other people were injured.

On site, employees of the Antonovo fire department helped the emergency teams transport the injured, the director of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ Mihail Mihaylov told BTA.

The attraction has ceased operation.

The child and his father have been admitted for treatment to the General Hospital in Targovishte. The man has a rib fracture and has been admitted for treatment to the Surgical Department. The child is in the Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care. According to initial data, there is no danger to the lives of either of them.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Office in Targovishte added.