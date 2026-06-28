Ninova: There is a risk that they will make a big mess with the minimum wage. I hear that they want to negotiate by sectors

Kornelia Ninova - former Minister of Economy and leader of "Nepokorna Bulgaria", commented on the topic of the budget in the studio of "This Morning" on bTV.

She quoted Prime Minister Radev as indicating that this budget is "a continuation of previous policies".

„Unfortunately, these words were spoken in the context of a radical change in the "Borisov-GERB" model, but by their own admission they are continuing this model. This is seen in the budgeting philosophy. One and the same approach, for example, is the increase in capital expenditures, which are usually not spent during the year“, commented Ninova.

“If we look at the average implementation of capital expenditures, it is about 6-7 billion. And now 9.4 billion are planned, and only for half the year. In other words, here is a line of behavior that Borisov has followed over the years — an increase in capital expenditures, which are not spent, are used for buffers, and that is where the greatest corruption risk lies. In second place is the increase in the maintenance of the administration“, she pointed out.

“The increase in the maintenance of the administration is also a continuation of Borisov's old policies. Taking on debts, although here they are more than what the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet envisaged, has been a trend for years. We are entering a debt spiral, which is extremely dangerous. As the Minister of Economy, I am impressed by the fact that there is not a single economic measure to stabilize the economy. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the BNB yesterday worsened its forecast for the Bulgarian economy. It reduced the growth of the economy, predicting 3%, and now it is expected to fall to 2.8%,“ Ninova pointed out.

“It increased the forecast for inflation — from 4% it is already heading towards 6%. A contraction in consumption is also predicted. Consumption was the only pillar on which the economy was supported. Investments and industrial production were declining“, she further commented.

"They promised not to raise taxes, but they are raising them. Excise duties and vignettes are a tax — a type of tax. Raising the social security thresholds is also a type of social security burden. What follows from this? People will become poorer. They promised to fight inequality, solve demographic problems and take care of the young. And in fact, they are hitting exactly this sector. Maternity benefits have been frozen for the second year. Child benefits and tax breaks for young families that we introduced have been frozen," commented the former BSP leader.

"There is a risk that they will make a big mess with the minimum wage. Why? Because I hear that they want to negotiate by sectors — sectoral minimum wages. How many minimum wages will there be in Bulgaria then?", she asked.