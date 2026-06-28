Borisov: Whoever underestimates Mr. Koprinkov is very wrong. He is the only one who can handle it in "Progressive Bulgaria"

All parties except GERB wanted to have a timeout right when we enter the eurozone, said Boyko Borisov in Kyustendil, BTA reports. He is in town for the National Academy “New Minds“, which the party is organizing today in town with the aim of finding young leaders ready to move Bulgaria forward into the future.

During the timeout, the administration is not working, listening and they dropped the prices. They were not checked and the state was not working, commented Borisov. That is why I warned and said – wait until we enter the eurozone, make a plan and resign in January or March, during which time everything will be prepared and control over the state will be maintained so that prices do not rise, said Borisov. “And now everyone is reaping the fruits of their stupidity. They will justify themselves for another month, but the excuses are over“, commented the GERB leader.

He added that the ruling party behaves “like a presidential institution“ and only criticizes and seeks excuses. “The only one who can do it is Mr. Koprinkov, because he arranges the party structures for them as they should, and whoever underestimates him is very wrong”, commented Borisov. According to him, GERB is also currently building its party, combining the experience of its old members and the audacity of young people, specialists in various fields. Trainings are coming up in Sliven and Lovech, and it is expected that they will be completed by the party congress. When the time comes for GERB to govern, our new ministers should not make excuses that they do not know and cannot, nor should their predecessors, the party leader added.