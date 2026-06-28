Professor from UMBAL Aleksandrovska declares hunger strike

Prof. Dr. Milena Ivanova-Shivarova, chairwoman of the union section of the National Union "Protection" at UMBAL "Aleksandrovska" and lecturer at the Medical University - Sofia, declares an indefinite hunger strike from June 29, 2026, the union announced.



From the National Union "Protection" indicate that the decision was made after a request was submitted under the Access to Public Information Act, requesting information about the remuneration of the management of the medical institution, the criteria for their determination, as well as data on the financial condition of the hospital.



According to the union, no information was provided in response to the request, but a disciplinary procedure was initiated against Prof. Shivarova, which they link to her union activities and raised questions about the transparency of the hospital's management.



The organization has notified the Minister of Health of the upcoming protest and is demanding institutional intervention in order to avoid further actions.



From the union "Protection" state that in the absence of a response from the competent institutions, further protest actions in the healthcare system will be discussed.



According to the union, the protest is aimed not only at supporting Prof. Shivarova, but also at protecting the rights of those working in the healthcare system.