Korman Ismailov: Peevski tried to become a statesman and politician, which is impossible

„The MRF is over. There is already a clear reading that Dogan is history, and Peevski has no future“, said in „120 minutes“ Korman Ismailov, a former MP and long-time chairman of the youth MRF, who later left the party and became one of the harshest critics of its leadership.

„It is clear that Peevski, from an oligarch, got to know a party from the inside and set out to control it. He really tried to become a statesman and politician, which is impossible“, Ismailov also pointed out.

„What Dogan was saying then and took very seriously was that he was a key factor in politics. He often said that the political pendulum always passes through the center and he had positioned the party at the center of the political space“, he also commented.

“So there was a choice whether to deal with the weakening left coalition or the weakening right coalition“, Ismailov added.

“Peevski, saying “A new beginning“, had succeeded within the MRF, when Dogan was honorary chairman, as if to get himself nominated as the next chairman of the MRF with the clear intention of distributing portions on a larger scale“, said Korman Ismailov.

He did not rule out having an independent candidacy from among the Bulgarian Turks and Muslims, nominated by an initiative committee, in the next presidential elections.