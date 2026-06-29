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Personnel and military equipment of the Land Forces are leaving on the republican road network

Personnel and military equipment of the Land Forces are leaving on the republican road network

The movement will be for participation in field training from the points of permanent deployment to the "Koren" training ground and back

Jun 29, 2026 05:23, renew at Jun 29, 2026 06:15 49

Personnel and military equipment of the Land Forces are leaving on the republican road network - 1
BNT BNT Българска национална телевизия

Redeployment of personnel and military equipment from military formations from the Land Forces will be carried out on the republican road infrastructure on June 29 and July 4 this year, the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced.

The movement will be for participation in field training from the points of permanent deployment to the "Koren" training ground and back. The convoys will be accompanied by the "Military Police", the announcement states.

In the period from May 26 to June 13 this year personnel and military equipment moved along the republican road and railway network for the participation of the Land Forces of Bulgaria, Romania, the USA and Turkey and the NATO Multinational Battle Group in the tactical live-fire exercise “Retaliation 26“ at the “Koren“ training ground near Haskovo.


Bulgaria