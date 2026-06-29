Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, June 30: The hottest day of the week, up to 40 degrees and thunderstorms after noon

June is coming to an end with extreme heat across the country. NIMH announced a yellow code for potentially dangerous hot weather for all 28 regions of Bulgaria for today. Tuesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in places along the Danube and in the extreme southwestern regions reaching the critical 39° – 40°С.

Forecast by region

Plains and Lowlands : The day will start with clear and mostly calm weather. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between 34° and 39°С . In the capital Sofia the mercury will reach around 34°C .

: The day will start with clear and mostly calm weather. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will vary between . In the capital the mercury will reach around . Black Sea Coast : Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny and extremely suitable for the beach. Maximum air temperatures will be between 28° and 31°С . The sea water is pleasantly warmed to 25°–26°С , and the excitement will be weak (1-2 points).

: Along the coast, the weather will remain mostly sunny and extremely suitable for the beach. Maximum air temperatures will be between . The sea water is pleasantly warmed to , and the excitement will be weak (1-2 points). Mountains: It will be mostly sunny before noon, but cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 24°С, and at 2000 meters – around 16°С. Moderate to strong wind from east-northeast.

Warning: Afternoon local storms in Northwestern Bulgaria

Despite the great heat, in the afternoon hours over Western and Central Northern Bulgaria the atmosphere will become unstable. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop, with some showers falling in places. data-processed="true" data-sfc-cb="" data-sfc-root="ep" jsaction="" jscontroller="zYmgkd#vvzi1e" jsuid="vHOgcf_1g">short-term but intense rains, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Recommendations of doctors and authorities

Due to the extreme temperatures, the Sofia Municipality and local authorities in major cities are organizing points for distributing free water. Doctors advise:

Avoid going outdoors between the hours of 11:00 and 17:00 .

. Drink plenty of water (at least 2-3 liters per day) and avoid alcohol and heavy foods.

The elderly, children and people with chronic cardiovascular diseases should stay cool indoors.

What's coming in the first days of July?

The heat from Tuesday will be the culmination of the current heat wave. A colder atmospheric front is expected to pass from Wednesday (July 1) and over the next two days. It will bring cooling, more frequent short-term precipitation, intense thunderstorms and an increased risk of hail to most of the country.