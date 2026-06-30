American military and equipment transit through Bulgaria

Servicemen and equipment from the US armed forces will transit the republican road network in Bulgaria today and on Wednesday, July 1. The movement will take place along a route from Romania to Turkey and is related to the relocation of material resources, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The convoys will be escorted by the “Military Police“ Service, the ministry added.

On July 4, the movement of personnel and military equipment of the Land Forces along the republican road network is expected.

In the period from May 26 to June 13 this year personnel and military equipment moved along the republican road and railway network for the participation of the Land Forces of Bulgaria, Romania, the USA and Turkey and the NATO Multinational Battle Group in the tactical live-fire exercise “Retaliation 26“ at the “Koren“ training ground near Haskovo.