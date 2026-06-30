Neynsky: Russia believes it is its right to rule the Orthodox world

There remained a feeling of the ridiculous connection of the withdrawal of the planes with the need to abolish visas for the US. No one understood what the connection between the two was, except that it was an attempt at a deal. What if the Americans had abolished the visas, would the planes have remained and what happened to the idea of binding them to the war? This was asked on the air of BNT by former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky.

„The tanker planes were here under an agreement with the US – Bulgaria has never disputed its allied commitments. It was clearly stated that Bulgaria does not participate in the US war with Iran“, she emphasized.

She noted that the meeting in Ankara will be very important:

„The 5% of GDP requested by the US for armaments will be discussed. Reaffirmation of support for Ukraine is expected. The policy in the Black Sea region will also be discussed. The role of European partners in NATO will also be discussed. Europe is experiencing a strategic awakening – it has long believed that there can be prosperity without military commitments, but the so-called grand security strategy is now being developed. Europe is a desirable partner“, she is categorical.

She also commented on the sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill.

„Russia has long been dreaming of the third Rome and believes that it is its right to rule the Orthodox world. That is why the independence of the Ukrainian Church from the Ecumenical Patriarch was so hard to bear. The Russian Church has always been governed by the Russian state. It is no secret to anyone that the Russian Patriarch is a political tool. It is incomprehensible to me, as an Orthodox Christian, how a cleric can defend an aggressive policy against another Orthodox state“, Neynsky noted.

“The sanctions against Patriarch Kirill are individual, not against the property of the Russian Church. The Patriarch promises the kingdom of heaven to the soldiers who kill Ukrainian soldiers“, she recalled.