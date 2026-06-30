CITUB: Food continues to rise in price, the small basket is now 61.82 euros

The small consumer basket in June costs 61.82 euros. An increase of 0.5% compared to its value in May is reported. This was announced at a press conference at the headquarters of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) by Violeta Ivanova, Deputy Director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training (ISSIO).

The survey on the prices of the most frequently used goods and services was conducted in the period 3 - 8 June this year. It was conducted shortly before the “Basket with Care” initiative came into effect, Ivanova pointed out.

There has been a more significant increase in the prices of lemons, potatoes, pork, etc. There has been a decrease in cucumbers and tomatoes.

The annual increase in the small consumer basket is nearly 9%, the expert also noted.

If the increase in the small consumer basket is 0.5%, then the households feel that inflation is much higher, Ivanova commented. This is primarily due to the already high price levels and low incomes, she said. In Bulgaria, an average household spends about 30% of its budget on food alone, the expert from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions explained.