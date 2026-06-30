Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, July 1: Orange and yellow code for dangerous storms and hail

The first day of July will bring dynamic and potentially dangerous weather over most of Bulgaria.

A northwestern wind will begin to carry cool air, which will clash with the heat accumulated in the previous days. This will activate powerful cumulonimbus clouds.

Warnings by region

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has announced warning codes for the entire country:

Orange Code : Applies to Western and Central Bulgaria. Intense rains are expected with amounts between 35 and 50 l/sq.m , frequent thunderstorms and a high risk of large hail are expected. The risk of local flooding in urban areas and overflowing of small riverbeds is increased.

: Applies to Western and Central Bulgaria. Intense rains are expected with amounts between , frequent thunderstorms and a high risk of large hail are expected. The risk of local flooding in urban areas and overflowing of small riverbeds is increased. Yellow code: It has been announced for Eastern Bulgaria and the Black Sea coast, where the processes will start later (in the evening and at night on Thursday), but will also be accompanied by temporarily strong wind and thunderstorm activity.

Temperature contrast

The country will be divided into two in terms of temperatures:

In Western Bulgaria the smoothing will be noticeable and the maximum values will not exceed 23° – 26°С .

the smoothing will be noticeable and the maximum values will not exceed . In Eastern and Central Southern Bulgaria it will still be hot before the front, with temperatures between 31° and 35°C, before the storms reach these areas.

Along the Black Sea Coast

During the day, the weather will remain mostly sunny and warm with maximum air temperatures between 29° and 32°C. The sea water temperature is around 24° – 25°С. The sea will be calm, but late in the evening and at night the cloudiness will increase and there will be rain and thunder.

In the mountains

The weather will be extremely unfavorable for tourism. Even before noon, intense rainfall with thunderstorms and strong to gusty winds will begin in the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°С, and at 2000 meters – about 11°С.

Citizens are advised to avoid staying outdoors during thunderstorms, to secure loose objects on their terraces and to drive with increased caution in reduced visibility during downpours.