Ivaylo Mirchev: This government has no policy, no management program. And there are no reforms

„We want the government to withdraw the budget because it is not relevant to what is happening in the country. It is obvious that this government has no plan and by introducing a budget with a deficit of 5.7%, the only thing it can lead to are problems and entering a debt spiral“, said in “Face to Face“ on bTV, the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

„But this style is familiar to me. In 2023, this same team - Galab Donev, Rositsa Velkova and Mrs. Petkova - were in the Ministry of Finance. Donev was prime minister. Then we had a meeting with them, worried. They said that things were very bad - they were quite harsh and extreme in their assessments. A month later, the elections were held, a budget with a 3% deficit was made. The year ended with a real 2% deficit“, explained Mirchev.

“The question here is whether there was brilliant management, or those who were scaring us with bankruptcy and a 6-7% deficit were lying“, he added.

“This government basically has no policy, no management program. And this government has no reforms. The taps have not been turned off, there is no fight against the "Peevski-Borisov" model, Mirchev also stated.

„We wanted a commission to investigate why there is a difference of over 100 million leva between what Peevski declared and what his companies in which he owns have declared as dividends“, pointed out the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“.

„There is evidence that Peevski flies on private jets, including those of specific people from the gambling business. He is breaking the law because as an MP he is not entitled to receive gifts – flights on such planes. And he has no way of paying for himself, since he should not be carrying out bank transactions“, Mirchev explained.

„He had to explain how he paid, because he cannot pay for it. Someone else paid for these flights. And then the fight against the model would become real“, he added.

According to him, the facade is changing, but underneath everything continues as before.

“What is the most striking example of this - 9.3 billion euros for capital expenditures. So far, about 1 billion euros have been spent. The 4-5 Recovery Plan comes in - roughly 6 billion. 3.3 billion remain. By the end of the year, if we consider that August is a vacation month, there are 4 months left after the budget is adopted“, Ivaylo Mirchev pointed out.

“How are 3 billion euros spent? This money is earmarked for the same networks of companies that powered the “Peevski-Borisov“ model, and they will be satisfied“, he added.