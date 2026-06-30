Six injured in an accident at an unregistered water facility in Aheloy, three in hospital

Six people were injured today in an incident with an inflatable water facility of the “banana“ type at an unregistered water facility near the town of Aheloy, the Ministry of Transport reported. Three of the injured have been admitted for treatment in hospitals in Burgas and Sunny Beach, and the remaining three have been released for home treatment after receiving injuries.

Inspectors from the “Maritime Administration“ Directorate – Burgas and a police team immediately carried out an on-site inspection. It was established that the water facility is not certified and does not have the necessary documents for carrying out water entertainment activities. The facility operated in violation of regulatory safety requirements.

At the moment, there is no information whether the concessionaire of the beach was informed about the unregulated activity carried out on the territory of the concession.

Due to the lack of registration, the Agency “Maritime Administration“ cannot impose a sanction on the base itself, since it does not exist as a registered facility. Nevertheless, the Agency will take all actions provided for by law.

The driver of the jet ski with which the inflatable facility was towed will be sanctioned as an individual, since he does not have the necessary documents to carry out this activity. The Prosecutor's Office will be notified, the concessionaire will be fined and the Ministry of Tourism will be notified of the established violation.