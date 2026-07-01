Rumen Hristov will not run for a third term as leader of the UDF

SDF leader Rumen Hristov announced in a post on the social network Facebook that he will not run for a third chairmanship during the party's National Accountability and Election Conference, scheduled for this Saturday.

After leading the SDF for two terms, Hristov indicated that the time has come for the leadership to be taken over by a new chairman, who will be responsible for the future development of the formation, informs novini.bg.

He noted that in recent years, with the support of the members and sympathizers of the SDF, the party has managed to preserve itself, unlike a number of other political forces that emerged during the transition period.

The candidacy of the party's Secretary General and MEP Iliya has been put forward for chairmanship of the SDF Lazarov. Rumen Hristov has accepted the offer to be deputy chairman in the new leadership, and will be responsible for the relationship between the party and the parliament, where he represents the UDF, and will continue to work for the party's causes.

Here is what Hristov's post on Facebook says:

"Dear members of the 60s, friends!

On Saturday, the National Accountability and Election Conference of the UDF is coming up. After two terms at the head of the party, during which, together with you, I managed to preserve it, unlike a number of other transition parties that no longer exist, I decided that it was time to make way for a new chairman who would take responsibility for the development of the UDF. The candidate for this position is Mr. Iliya Lazarov, Secretary General of the UDF and MEP. I accepted his offer to be deputy chairman in the new leadership, to be the party's link with the parliament, where I am its representative, and to continue working for the UDF in the highest national institution.

Friends, it was an honor for me to be chairman of the oldest right-wing party in our recent history, the party that changed Bulgaria! For me, the UDF will always be a cause, a symbol of freedom and anti-communism, of European belonging and democracy.

Thank you to all the Sedesari, with whom we have been together for so many years! We continue together in the future!"

Yours, Rumen Hristov