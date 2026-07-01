The average pension will reach 543.46 euros in 2026.

The average pension in 2026 will reach 543.46 euros. This is provided for in the draft Law on the State Social Security Budget for 2026, which was approved by the government, the government office informed after today's regular meeting of the Council of Ministers.

A real growth in pensions of 4.5 percent is expected, with a projected average annual inflation rate according to the harmonized consumer price index of 4.3 percent for 2026.

It is planned that from July 1, 2026, all pensions granted by the end of 2025 will be updated according to the “Swiss rule“, provided for in Art. 100 of the Social Security Code, by 7.8%. From the same date, the minimum amount of the pension for insurance service and old age with full insurance service will increase from 322.37 euros to 347.51 euros.

From July 1, the amount of the social old-age pension and related pensions and supplements will also increase by the percentage determined by the Swiss rule. The maximum monthly amount of one or more pensions received remains at the level of 2025 - 1,738.40 euros.

In 2026, women working under the conditions of the third category of labor will retire if they have reached the age of 62 years and 6 months and have 36 years and 10 months of insurance service. For men, the requirements are 64 years and 9 months of age and 39 years and 10 months of insurance experience.

In 2026, 13,503.9 million euros are planned for the payment of all types of pensions and their supplements, which is 10.8% of the estimated amount of the country's gross domestic product. These expenses are 1,179.9 million euros or 9.6% more funds for pensions compared to the 2025 Pension and Disability Insurance Act.

The minimum insurance income for self-insured persons from August 1, 2026 is 620.20 euros. From the same date, the maximum social security income for all insured persons is increased to 2,300 euros.

The amount of the benefit for raising a child up to 2 years of age and for raising a child up to 8 years of age for the father (adoptive parent) is maintained at 398.81 euros.

The amounts of the minimum daily amount of unemployment benefit - 9.21 euros and the maximum daily amount of unemployment benefit - 54.78 euros are also maintained.

From August 1, 2026, it is envisaged that civil servants under the Civil Servant Act and those employed under the Judiciary Act will pay personal social security contributions. From this date, the insurance contributions are distributed between the insurer and the insured person in a ratio of 80:20, and from January 1, 2027 - in a ratio of 60:40, as provided for other employees.