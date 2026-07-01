BNB: Over 94% of the leva in circulation have already been exchanged for euros

As of June 30, 29.4 billion leva have been exchanged, which represents 94.48% of the leva banknotes and coins in circulation at the beginning of 2025. This was announced by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).

According to the central bank, as of the same date, 1.7 billion leva in banknotes and coins remain outside the BNB's cash registers.

The BNB indicates that as of June 30, euro banknotes and coins in circulation (net issue) in Bulgaria totaled 8.8 billion euros, and this volume is sufficient for the normal functioning of cash circulation and for servicing the economy and population.

The institution reports that the process of replacing the national currency with the euro has been smooth, organized and in accordance with the regulatory framework, without causing difficulties for citizens, businesses and the financial system.

Free exchange in banks is no longer mandatory

The BNB recalls that on June 30, the six-month period expired, during which banks were obliged to exchange available levs into euros for citizens and companies without a fee.

After the expiration of this period, credit institutions are now entitled to set and charge fees for the service. They are obliged to notify the BNB of the amount of these fees, but the central bank has no legal authority to interfere in their pricing policy, the institution emphasizes.

Exchange at the BNB remains unlimited and free

The Bulgarian National Bank reminds that all individuals and legal entities can exchange levs into euros at the BNB cash desks indefinitely, and no fees are charged for this service.

A check by BTA shows that some of the largest banks in the country have decided to continue exchanging levs into euros without a fee even after the mandatory six-month period has expired.