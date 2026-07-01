A strong storm hit Sofia: A tree fell on a mother with two children

A tree fell on a mother with two children in Sofia. The incident occurred in the “Kristal“ garden after the powerful storm that hit the capital.

The victims have been taken out, eyewitnesses told bTV.

A strong thunderstorm is passing over Sofia, bringing heavy rain, hail and numerous reports of damage in different parts of the capital.

The heavy rainfall affected almost all neighborhoods of the city. In the capital's “Druzhba“ district, a tree fell in front of an apartment building. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incidents. The underpass of the National Palace of Culture is flooded.

According to information published in the group “Seen in Sofia“, the strong wind and torrential rain have created serious difficulties for citizens. Hail also fell in the central part of the capital, and the torrential rain has led to the flooding of a number of commercial premises and ground floor premises.

Part of the “Mladost 1“ neighborhood was also left without power, the cause most likely being an accident caused by the storm.

In many places, the streets turned into rivers.