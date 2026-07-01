After sharp clashes in parliament over mothers' benefits and accusations of political hypocrisy - what did this dispute show about the true priorities of the state?

"I supported the proposal that mothers who return to work earlier receive 100% compensation. We are looking for an opportunity to attract experienced staff to return to work sooner and, on the other hand, we give mothers the opportunity to develop. The compensation for the second year is 70% is also very important. Maternity leave for the first year is related to the social security system," said GERB-SDF MP Rumen Hristov in "Denyat ON AIR."

In his words, all maternity leave benefits are equal and it is not fair - it is right that those who contribute more receive more.

"If the demands of mothers are met, this is a step forward. In this demographic crisis, everything that is in favor of the mother must be done. These 100 days that are given to each government have not passed - there is no benefit from scandals in parliament. We have gone through many difficulties and we continue to be tolerant," he added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to the MP, a 5.7% budget deficit is something very worrying.

"Bulgaria does not carry out large-scale road repairs, but patches potholes - money is needed for that. Once a social service is given, it cannot be cut - we must be careful. The aid must be targeted and go to those who need it. If there were bombs from the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, it would have been heard in the "Gyurov" cabinet, the guest commented. We are entering a procedure of excessive deficit and if we continue like this, we will accumulate debt that will put us in the procedure of exceeding the limit, he is convinced.

"Assen Vassilev opened Pandora's box. The accumulation of debts leads to 1 billion euros in interest per year. We support everything that is useful for Bulgarian citizens, as long as it is not anti-market. We cannot continue with this protracted Supreme Judicial Council, we need a new one. If necessary, we will support "Progressive Bulgaria", Hristov emphasized.

Hristov specified that the special manager of "Lukoil" has not announced that there is a seizure of the refinery.

"For Demerdzhiev, we will still review the facts and decide", he added.