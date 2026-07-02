The jet ski driver was charged after the incident in Aheloy

The Burgas District Prosecutor's Office officially filed charges against the driver of the jet Ivan Sivov, who is also the manager of the water base in Aheloy. The incident occurred on the beach in Aheloy, where an inflatable entertainment facility with six Israeli tourists crashed into the coastal rocks. As of 4:00 a.m. on July 2, 2026, the situation surrounding the investigation and legal actions has been fully clarified by the state authorities.

The charges filed

The initial charge against the driver is Article 134 of the Criminal Code – for causing moderate bodily harm due to professional negligence. Three young people were injured in the incident, the most serious being a 17-year-old boy, admitted to the intensive care unit of the University Hospital-Burgas with a skull fracture and life-threatening injuries. The head of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor Maria Markova, explained that the legal qualification may be changed or expanded after full forensic medical examinations are prepared for all injured persons.

Detention and arrest measures

After the initial 24-hour detention under the Ministry of Interior Act expired, Sivov was released briefly around noon. Just a few hours later, however, the prosecutor's office ordered his re-arrest for up to 72 hours in view of the charges brought. The state prosecution announced that it would ask the court to impose the most severe permanent detention measure – „detention“.

Institutional violations revealed

The official inspections of the Executive Agency „Maritime Administration“ and the Ministry of Tourism revealed large-scale safety violations on the beach “Acheloi“:

Water jet base fully operational illegal , without the necessary certification and registration.

, without the necessary certification and registration. The accused driver was completely incompetent and did not possess documents to manage the vessel (his exam was scheduled in three days).

and did not possess documents to manage the vessel (his exam was scheduled in three days). Checks are being carried out to determine whether the beach concessionaire has illegally granted the activity, with serious administrative sanctions being envisaged.

Източник: БНТ, БНР и bTV