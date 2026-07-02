Velislav Velichkov: The rules and criteria for the selection of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council are currently being drawn up

The next attempt at judicial reform is wonderfully said, but it has no experience yet. The rules and criteria for the selection of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council and to some extent the professional quota are currently being drawn up. This was stated by the MP from "We continue the change" Velislav Velichkov on bTV, quoted by novini.bg

The framework for the selection was outlined in the Law on the Judiciary. It did not set out the criteria for the selection of candidates. All the opposition proposals were rejected. There is one criterion - the chairmen of the supreme courts and the prosecutor general, who have been such for the last two years, cannot be candidates, he explained.

We proposed that judges, prosecutors, investigators cannot be candidates from the parliamentary quota, because their place is in the professional quota. The proposal that candidates from the parliamentary quota be party neutral was rejected. This means that people from the leadership of political parties, former deputies and ministers can also be proposed. The proposal that they declare membership in secret societies, lodges was rejected, Velichkov also pointed out.

And he added: "The proposal that they not be professional magistrates was rejected. Finally, we have no established criteria, except for those written in the Constitution - that they have high professional and moral qualities. And the rules cannot supplement the criteria. And it is very dangerous to come across people from the same status quo who supported the current Supreme Judicial Council and the judiciary for many years".

The Constitution states that the judiciary must be completely independent of political influence. Former deputies and ministers, or people from the leadership of parties are categorically political figures and they will bring a powerful political dependence to the future composition of the SJC, unless those who submit proposals come to their senses not to nominate such people. I have the feeling that a door is being left open because the PB does not know who they will propose, in my opinion, they are waiting for their candidacies to be proposed, probably by the one who wrote the SJC, Velislav Velichkov also said.

In his words "We continue the change" there are still no specific proposals for members of the SJC.