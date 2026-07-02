Yordan Ivanov, DB: We received a budget that is a desperate demonstration of ratings

We have a budget of refusal of reforms. This was stated in the morning block of BNT "The Day Begins" Yordan Ivanov - MP from the PG “Democratic Bulgaria”.

"This lie to Bulgarian citizens, because the budget is a lie to Bulgarian voters, is not justified. I want to remind you that the tax revolt that swept the previous government did this because of the budget. And the people wanted change. Ultimately, what we received is a worse budget than that of Temenuzhka Petkova and Rosen Zhelyazkov. We received a budget that is a desperate demonstration of ratings servility. And what Bulgarian citizens need to know when they are told that there is no new tax is, first of all, that when the budget deficit is 5.7%, because someone does not want to simply stop spending money that they do not have, but will take out loans, when public sector wage increases are proposed, far above inflation in the country, all this is a recipe for bad inflation. And when our rulers tell us that there is no new tax, we claim that there is a new tax - inflation. Because if a Bulgarian citizen has 10,000 euros in savings, 500 euros of them will disappear. That is, we have a budget of refusal from reforms. They don't want to touch anything, they don't want the government to move anything."

There is no request for reforms, Ivanov emphasized.

"As an excuse, it sounds good, but this is just an excuse, because if someone wants to implement major reforms in the state, if someone wants to build a small, compact electronic administration that would support Bulgarian business, that would support foreign investors, so that we can have a competitive economy, they can make this request now. There is no such request."

According to the MP, a plan should be made in stages to release pensioners from the public sector.

"I will tell you what I have done. I am a sponsor in all previous National Assemblies of the bill to reduce the administration by 20%. We are the ones who say that a plan should be made in stages to release pensioners from the public sector. There are 76,000 pensioners. I'm not saying that everyone should be laid off. But what we are saying is that the market should be opened, the public sector should be opened to young people, and those who are important should remain in the system. The government is practically refusing to do that. We have a bill submitted with right-wing policies that optimize spending. And you know, when we talk about optimizing spending, on the one hand there is a huge increase in the cost of administration. It is included in the budget. The cost of administration is growing by 35%."