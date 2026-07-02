"Democratic Bulgaria" demanded the resignation of Desislava Atanasova

The co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria“ and MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev demanded the resignation of Desislava Atanasova after the Ministry of Interior presented data on her alleged joint travel with the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski.

During the parliamentary debate, Mirchev said that if the information about the flights is confirmed and they were not declared in accordance with the established procedure, the right step is for Atanasova to immediately resign from her post as a constitutional judge, Nova TV reports.

The MP also emphasized that the Ministry of Interior's investigation into Peevski's flights began at the behest of “Democratic Bulgaria“. According to him, the behest was not limited only to the trips of the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, but also covered issues related to his income and financial situation.

According to Mirchev, public interest is not focused solely on the flight routes or the method of their payment. He stated that it is more important to establish with whom Peevski traveled, with which businessmen he met during his visits abroad and what conversations were held.

“It is not only important whether he flew from Sofia to Istanbul or to Dubai. What is important is with whom he traveled, with whom he met and what agreements were made“, the MP pointed out.

According to him, the investigation should clarify whether during these trips public procurements, economic interests or other decisions related to exercising influence over state institutions were discussed. Mirchev defined this as the real question about the way in which the so-called corruption model in the country.

He also emphasized the sanctions imposed on Peevski under the “Magnitsky“ law, insisting on clarifying how the flights were financed and whether the payments were made in accordance with the restrictions arising from the sanctions regime.