They are installing a dividing island at the intersection of Orlov Most

The Sofia Municipality is commissioning the installation of a dividing island of delineators at the intersection of Orlov Most. The facility will be built in the direction from Blvd. „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ to Blvd. „Tsarigradsko shose“. The implementation will take place tonight (July 2).

The traffic organization project has been coordinated and approved by the Traffic Police at the SDVR.

The goal is to physically limit illegal traffic directly from the middle lane of Blvd. „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“, where such a maneuver is not allowed. The measure aims to improve traffic organization, safety and compliance with the introduced road signs.

As part of the project, the necessary activities for the installation of vertical signs and road markings will be carried out.

The installation activities are planned to be carried out at night to minimize the impact on traffic. The work is expected to begin tonight at midnight, when traffic begins to decrease.