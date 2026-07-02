Part of the roadway collapsed on a boulevard in Sofia

A section of the roadway collapsed at the intersection of „Alexander Malinov“ Blvd. and „St. Kipriyan“ Str. in the capital's „Mladost“ district. The incident occurred when a taxi was passing through the area. A large hole was formed.

According to initial information, no people were injured. An inspection and securing of the section was carried out on site, and the reasons for the collapse of the pavement are yet to be clarified. The road is now open to traffic.

According to information from NOVA, a pipe of „Sofiiska voda“ passes under the collapsed section.

Later from „Sofiiska voda“ sent a statement to the television station stating that the landslide was most likely caused by yesterday's heavy rains. However, it is emphasized that the investigation of the area continues.