The EC approved the judicial reforms, we are on the way to receiving the fifth payment under the PPA

The European Commission has given a positive assessment of the judicial reforms and the status of the Prosecutor General and Bulgaria will receive the money under the fifth payment from the Recovery and Resilience Plan. This was announced from Brussels by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, who is participating in the Conference on the Multiannual Budget of the European Union.

Pekanov assured that he is working hard to receive all payments under the PPA by August, so as not to open an even bigger hole in the country's budget.

"We are in discussions with the European Commission every week. Yesterday there were negotiations on the PPA again. As you know, in terms of anti-corruption reforms, the rule of law, we are moving on schedule. The necessary changes have taken place very quickly. I believe that everything will happen very quickly there, as it should, by the end of August. The energy topic is more difficult, but there the Ministry of Energy has already started the important reforms regarding the Bulgarian Energy Holding. They are being worked on and I hope that they will also happen by the end of August", commented Atanas Pekanov to BNT.