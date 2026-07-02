Evtim Miloshev dismissed the Board of Directors of the National Palace of Culture

With a protocol of the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev, the previous members of the Board of Directors of “National Palace of Culture – Congress Center Sofia“ EAD are dismissed today.

In their place were elected: Iya Petkova – Angelova, Tsvetelina Nikolova, Lachezar Vesov, Boris Pankin, Ivanka Vesselinova.

The mandate of the newly elected members is until the competition procedure is held, but not more than 6 months.

At its first meeting, the Board of Directors also elected an executive director – Iya Petkova – Angelova, who in the period 2015-2020 was the head of the “Strategic Development“ department at the National Palace of Culture.

The necessary steps have been taken for all changes to be entered in the Commercial Register, the Ministry of Culture announced.