Overturned truck closes traffic on the road Yambol - Border checkpoint "Lesovo"

A heavy truck crashed at the exit from Elhovo towards Lesovo, Yambol region.

The signal for a truck off the road was received around 8:00 p.m. According to initial data, firefighters who responded to the signal managed to remove the driver from the vehicle's cabin. There is currently no information whether there are any injuries.

Traffic in both directions on the I-7 Yambol - Border checkpoint "Lesovo" in the Elhovo region is temporarily restricted, the RIA announced. The Yambol Regional Police Directorate specified that passenger cars are being redirected through the town of Elhovo, and heavy trucks are waiting on site.