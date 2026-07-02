Shishkov: Monstrous things are coming out about infrastructure projects

Regional Minister Arch. Ivan Shishkov announced that in just one month, problems worth hundreds of millions of levs were revealed, payments were stopped according to the old methodology, and that "monstrous things" were coming out about infrastructure projects.

Contracts for the guardrails

"The contracts for the guardrails were signed in mid-2022, after competitions and tenders were held when Mr. Karadjov was the minister. The contracts that were signed are for 300 million levs and are signed for a period of 3 years, which means that October 2025 ends the validity of these contracts. At one point, 500 million leva was paid under these contracts. It turns out that annexes were concluded several times and this is happening most intensively in the period 2025," commented Shishkov on the program "Denyat ON AIR".

He stated that guardrails were replaced only in some of the sections, with more being replaced in the southern part of Bulgaria.

In Shishkov's words, "it seems that in the road sector, how much money we will pay is predominant, not what we will get for this money, not how much will be legal", adding that for the "Hemus" motorway "the law disappears".

Procedure for terminating the order for 1 billion leva.

"We have started a real procedure for terminating the large order for 1 billion leva. Naturally, those who had prepared for this order will attack us. We all have doubts about the way in which the guardrails are manufactured and installed," Shishkov pointed out.

The minister was categorical that before buying anything, there must be clear certificates.

"In the past, very often for those who built in this way, the documentation was their Achilles heel. We will check whether these guardrails comply with the certificates," Shishkov told Bulgaria ON AIR and added that before making accusations, there must be very clear research.

He stressed that the guardrails must be replaced and meet the requirements.

It is important that quality is at a good price

"We must be clear that we will receive a quality product at the best possible price. The managers must protect the interests of Bulgaria. There is no one else to protect it. The responsibility is very great. Every manager is responsible for developing the country and protecting the interests of the country," Shishkov commented.

Progress on road projects

Currently, the "forgotten highway" is also being built from Ruse to Byala", the minister informed.

Shishkov also announced another "small result".

"The road between Vratsa and Montana and from Montana to Vidin was in extremely poor condition. The repair is ending today. Traffic will be allowed to run tomorrow", the minister said.

"The builder should not become a person who will bargain with the state, and the state should bargain with the builder. There should be clear rules. The inertia of this scheme is one of the reasons that the builders of "Hemus" have concerns. They now understand that they will have to build in a different way. They must mentally overcome the fact that they will not be constantly negotiating with the state. We have said that there will be active design, clear deadlines, search for partners and construction of the infrastructure," he added.

Shishkov expressed hope that by the end of the year it will be clear who the "road oligarchs" are.

"The way in which certain political forces are currently trying to attack me for the barriers, without me having anything to do with these barriers, it turns out that someone is economically harmed by not having the new contract for 1 billion leva. Let it be clear that this was done at the end of 2025," commented Shishkov, explaining that there is already an order to terminate the order.