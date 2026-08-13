Ivaylo Mirchev on Radev: Only we are hindering him. This opposition was until recently called "Petrokhans", "pedophiles", now we are becoming "neo-Nazis"

In difficult moments for a society, political leaders must be statesmen. Radev did the opposite, instead of uniting society, he divided it. Every call for unity is a call for aggression. Modern fascism is Putin's regime. This was stated by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev and further commented:

Communist monuments fight fascism as much as the icons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs fight road accidents. The monument to Alyosha a few hundred meters from the murder in Plovdiv seems to have done some work. Radev did not condemn the fascist demonstrations in Bansko days before. Only we are hindering him as the opposition. This opposition was until recently called “Petrokhantsi”, “pedophiles”, now we are becoming “neo-Nazis”.

One of the most famous models of such hounds comes from Russia and from the neo-Nazi Maxim Martsinkevich-Tesak. Years ago, 17-year-old Alen Simeonov admitted that he was a follower of such associations, and the “Rod” movement is part of “Progressive Bulgaria”. And its chairman was part of the PB lists. But that is not the problem, we have a huge problem and all parties must look in the same direction. We requested a hearing of the Minister of the Interior and the head of the National Security Agency in parliament, and we also asked specific questions of both of them, from which we expect a written answer.

Yes, the parents, the school, the environment have their role in the case of the brutal murder in Plovdiv, but the main problem is that the institutions are not working. The mother of one of the boys who was present at the beating has turned to the institutions many times, but they have not reacted.

On the hundredth day of this government, the institutions have no desire to change anything. And if we need to do something urgently, it is a change in the work of the institutions - that is exactly why we requested a hearing of the Minister of the Interior and the head of the National Security Agency. When there are 131 deputies, it will be very difficult for Radev to justify himself to the opposition.

Radev's speeches are written by Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov. He has reached the maximum of his competence to become a Bulgarian symbiosis between Dugin and Rasputin.

The management program of the “Radev” cabinet was quite late, and the election slogan of “Progressive Bulgaria” was - we are ready, we can, etc. There are many expressions in this program, such as we will analyze, we will develop, we will work out a strategy, there are many wishes, without a clear account of what will be accomplished. We have a powdered document, for which each ministry has given a piece. It has 984 deadlines, without it being clear how citizens will receive 984 measurable results. Even the logo of the program is the party logo of “Progressive Bulgaria”, and not the state coat of arms.

If they wanted to fight the oligarchic model in some form, they would have started with Georgi Gergov. However, there is nothing like that. In the election program, they promised a lot about a battle with the “Pevski-Borisov” model - nothing remained of it. Because in addition to the reform of the judiciary, this requires a reform of the services, and there is nothing like that in the management program. We see a replacement of the faces of Peevski and Borisov with new faces connected to Koprinkov. Starting from the appointments of deputy ministers and ending with the heads of directorates - we have not seen the head of the prime minister's office governing the country for a long time, and not the prime minister himself.

Gergov is very close to Radev and the PB. He has been trying to acquire the Plovdiv Fair for nearly 20 years, now everything is in Radev's hands. If he donates it to him, residential complexes will be built in the place of the fair. The preservation of the Fair has been and continues to be our battle for years and I do not advise anyone to give it to Gergov.

Not a single one of the requests for reforms has been implemented so far. The “Basket with Care” has disappeared from almost all supermarkets, and it was supposed to be in operation for at least 6 months. There are no fruits and vegetables in it, and the promotions of the chains were often more profitable than the products in the basket.

In the last 15 years, Bulgaria has been on its knees before Russia, and if they don’t like something, they start blowing up warehouses. The explosion at “Emko” is about foreign interference. In all cases so far, except one, it is about interference by Russian services.

As for the drone that fell near our border with Romania near a gas transmission station, even if it is Ukrainian, the doubts that Ukraine is behind this are absurd. Ukraine has no interest in blowing up the gas transmission station from which it begins to receive gas. However, there are warnings from NATO that Ukrainian drones are heading in the opposite direction. In the minds of people around Rumen Radev, the MiG-29 is a top aircraft, and we are already living in a drone war and it is being fought only 300 km from us. If there is a country that is a decade ahead of everyone in terms of combat drones - air, land and sea, it is Ukraine. The “Freya” project, of which Bulgaria is a party, would protect us from ballistic missiles, regardless of whether they come from Iran or Russia.