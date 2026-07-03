MTS inspects the heavy truck from the Trakia Motorway

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTS) has begun a full inspection of the heavy truck that caused the tragic accident with three victims on the “Trakia“ motorway. This was announced by the Minister of Transport Georgi Peev during a hearing in the parliamentary committee.

The inspection covers the technical condition of the TIR, the driver's observance of rest periods and the activities of the transport company. Minister Peev emphasized to the deputies that the state will be uncompromising when violations are detected. The hearing was prompted by a serious incident in which a truck drove into oncoming traffic and crushed a passenger car. The car was carrying young athletes, and two 9-year-old children from the FC “Slavia“ school and the father of one of them died on the spot.

The hall also commented on the footage from the toll system, showing the truck driver with a phone and a cup in his hand seconds before the collision. In parallel with the prosecutor's investigation, the MTS will analyze the shortcomings in road control. The minister promised to tighten inspections for all licensed carriers in our country.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio