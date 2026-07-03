On Friday and Sunday: Restricting the movement of trucks on "Trakia", "Struma" and the Kresna Gorge

On Friday and Sunday, to facilitate travel during the weekend, when traffic is most intense, and to increase safety in the afternoons, the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons will be temporarily restricted on the "Trakia" Motorway, the "Struma" Motorway and on the I-1 road through the Kresna Gorge in the section from the "Simitli" (at 376 km) to the "Kresna" (on the "Struma" Motorway) (402nd km).

The temporary change in the organization of traffic is being undertaken to limit the prerequisites for traffic accidents from improper overtaking and the formation of a column of heavy trucks during peak hours, when many people are on the road.

On Friday – July 3, the restriction will be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. for travelers in the direction of Burgas and the “Kulata“ border checkpoint.

On Sunday – July 5, the restriction will be from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for those traveling in the direction of Sofia.

The restriction does not apply to road vehicles over 12 tons that carry out public passenger transport, as well as to motor vehicles that transport dangerous goods (ADR), live animals, perishable food products and temperature-controlled cargo and specialized carcass trucks and vehicles of road maintenance companies.

A Turkish TIR turned around at the Republic Pass

During this time, drivers of heavy trucks over 12 tons traveling to Burgas can use the Sub-Balkan Road I-6 as an alternative route.

For those traveling to and from the “Kulata“ border checkpoint the bypass route is along road II-19 Simitli - Gotse Delchev - from the road junction of road I-1 with road II-19 in the town of Simitli to the intersection with road III-198 in the town of Gotse Delchev, along road III-198 Gotse Delchev - Kulata to the intersection with road III-1981 in the village of Chuchuligovo and along road III-1981 to the intersection with road I-1 in the village of Kulata and back.

All drivers can also use other sections of the republican road network, observing the permanent traffic organization in force for them.

To facilitate traffic through the Kresna Gorge, there will be reverse traffic on the section of road I-1 in the Simitli region. This will increase traffic safety for those traveling to Bansko and other tourist complexes in the region. On the last working day, the passage in the direction of Kulata will be carried out in two lanes, and the traffic towards Sofia will be carried out in one lane.

And on the last day off - two lanes will be provided for cars traveling towards Sofia and one for Kulata. The intensity of traffic in the area is constantly monitored and, if necessary, reverse traffic can be introduced on other days off.

Drivers are provided with an interactive traffic map on the websites of the RIA and the National Toll Administration - https://bgtoll.bg/traffic_passes/, which shows in real time the number of vehicles that have passed for the last 15 minutes and for the last hour. The map also provides a detailed picture of the traffic load on the republican roads. In addition to individual points, traffic can also be tracked along entire road sections by selecting a specific road. This allows drivers to be informed where the traffic is more intense and what the traffic load is in individual sections.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency appeals to drivers to be careful, to follow traffic rules and speed limits, and not to undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all other travelers. Do not use emergency lanes on highways to move faster in heavy traffic. This prevents the passage of vehicles with a special traffic regime in the event of an accident.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the RIA website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20 at RIA.