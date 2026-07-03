Andrey Raichev: Peevski is weak for the first time

Political tension over information about flights on private planes and the questions of who traveled with Delyan Peevski and who paid for the trips. After an inquiry by the Ministry of Interior and mutual accusations between the ruling and opposition parties, the topic reached parliament. Is this a political attack or a matter of public interest that requires complete transparency?

According to sociologist Andrey Raichev, the scandal is just the beginning of a larger political attack.

„This is the beginning of a storm, for now it's in a teacup, yes. The attack on Peevski is starting - something that was expected. Peevski is weak for the first time, they are monitoring where he travels, what he bought tickets with and how,“ he commented to bTV.

According to him, no specific crime has been identified at the moment, but for the first time there is clear political attention directed at the leader of the DPS.

“For the first time there is a finger pointing. And some things follow“, said Raichev.

According to him, the main question is whether society will witness “reheated meals“, or real facts will be revealed.

“This question cannot be answered for now“, added the sociologist.

Journalist Veselin Stoynev raised the issue of the declarations of public figures and the possible dependencies that may arise during such trips.

“In any case, it is a violation, because this trip is not reflected in the relevant declarations. Both of the one who is driving and the one who is being driven. Public figures are legally obliged to declare, he said.

According to Stoynev, the public has the right to receive answers about the travels of constitutional judge Desislava Atanasova.

When asked whether she should resign as a moral act, he indicated that if the information provided was confirmed by facts, he would personally take such a step.

Political analyst Georgi Harizanov emphasized that transparency is the obligation of people who hold public positions.

„Society must know what the people who work for it do during their working and outside of working hours, because they work for it,“ he said.

According to him, the information provided seems like a step towards more publicity.

„Hopefully it will be confirmed by facts and subsequently, if violations and omissions in declarations have been committed, to bear the appropriate responsibility – administrative, criminal, political, whatever“, commented Harizanov.

He recalled that people in public positions serve society and that is why citizens have the right to know how public funds are used.