Officers of the Special Anti-Mafia Operation Unit entered the headquarters of ViK-Burgas shortly before 9 am this morning.

According to information from NOVA, the special anti-mafia operation is related to an investigation that is taking place days after the spectacular arrest of the head of the division in Nessebar.

On-site inspections were carried out and documents that may be relevant to the case were requested. At the moment, the Special Anti-Mafia Operation Unit and the prosecutor's office are not officially announcing details about the scope of the operation, nor whether there are any new detainees.

Offices of the management are being checked. According to NOVA, the company's director, Tsvetan Mirchev, was not in the building.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the state prosecution.

We recall that Svilen Stanchev was detained in a specialized operation on June 26, together with another person with a high management rank in the field of technical implementation of the actions of the Water and Sewerage Company. The second person was detained without charges being brought, as there was not enough evidence collected.

The two were caught in a car owned by the Water and Sewerage Company, with the money in it. According to the investigation, with the amount of about 8,000 euros, an investor in the area of the village of Kosharitsa tried to be connected to the water transmission network, after he had already been refused through official channels.